Popular controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing shares a kiss in public with her lover as they reunite at the airport after two months apart.

The Nollywood thespian took to her Instagram page to share a video which shows the beautiful moment they reconnected at the airport after missing each other for weeks on end.

The lovely couple immediately held each other in tight embrace, which led to them sharing a kiss in public after two months and two weeks of not seeing each other physically.

Sharing the video, Nkechi Blessing advised people to make anywhere they find happiness their home.

She wrote:

“Anywhere you find happiness, make it your home. Two months two weeks away from the love of my life. It wasn’t easy but true love made it easy. From New York straight to Warri. Good to see you baby. I love you pieces.”

See her post below: