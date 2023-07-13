Controversial musician and comedian, Carter Efe has called out Headies for excluding him from their nomination list.

The “Machala” crooner took to his Instagram page to vent passionately over the award snub despite the fact that his song had gone viral.

During an Instagram live session, the skit maker called out the music award organization and urged them to update their list and include his hit track, ‘Machala’.

According to him, his song had reigned last year and there was no song that had come close to it in being famous among fans in 2022.

Carter who was deeply pained by the act which he considered to be unfair broke down in tears on live session as he was being calmed by friends who were close to him.

Watch the video below: