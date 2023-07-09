Davido boasted about his sexual prowess during his most recent concert despite the numerous accusations made against him.

The ‘Dami Duro’ singer, is currently on tour in the US for his new album, Timeless.

Davido boasted about how good he is in bed in a video that is going viral online when he was performing.

The father of many declared that he is the best in the ‘other room’, as he knows how to f**k well

In his words, nobody can f**k life he does.

“Nobody can f*** you like I do”.

Watch the video below to learn more:

In the space of three weeks, more than four ladies have come out to accuse the singer of having an affair with them.