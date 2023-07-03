Danielle Edochie, the daughter of veteran Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant Yul Edochie, has sparked online drama by sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

In her caption, she indirectly addressed a man who chases two rats at once, implying that he will not catch either of them.

This statement has led many to speculate that she was referring to her father’s polygamous lifestyle.Yul Edochie married his colleague, Judy Austin, after being married to May Yul Edochie for over fifteen years.

Some social media users interpreted Danielle’s message as a comment on her father’s situation.

One commenter, Aubiegembock, expressed the sentiment that when someone deeply hurts a mother, their children will never forgive them, even if that person is their father.

Another commenter, Sharon, remarked on the irony of the situation, highlighting the role reversal where the child is now advising the parent, whereas before, it was the father advising the child.

