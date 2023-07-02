2face Baby mama, Pero, took to her official Instagram page to praise Davido for his unforgettable performance at the Afro Nation Festival just a few hours ago.

During the final day of the prestigious music festival, which took place in Portugal from June 28 to June 30, Davido captivated the audience with his hit songs.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding Davido’s alleged involvement with Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay, both of whom claim to be pregnant with his child, the artist didn’t let it affect his stage presence and energy.

Social media has been bubbling with mixed reactions to Davido’s performance, with Pero taking the opportunity to show her appreciation for the singer publicly.

“OBO no go MINUS!!! Who God has blessed NO MAN can curse! @davido delivered tonight!!!! Baddest!!! Thanks for having us @asaasika @dedukeosy always a great host, and of course darling Temmie! God bless you!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

See some reactions below:

Fehinorganics: “Beautiful people. David will never go down. He did not rape or kill anyone Na woman he carry leave him the hell alone”

Onyigod: “God bless u for supporting him,u no go minus”

Callmejojo: “Anita and other side chickens left the group. OBO NO GO MINUS. OVER DEM ALL”

Iam.bukolaking: “Pero!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Watch the video below;