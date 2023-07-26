Davido’s Logistics Manager and socialite, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has issued an apology to the Muslim community regarding the controversial video shared on social media by the singer.

As reported by THEINFONG, Davido faced heavy criticism for sharing a music video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new song ‘Jaye Lo,’ which depicted people praying in an Islamic manner and dancing.

In response to the backlash, Davido promptly removed the video from his social media platforms. However, the Muslim community continued to demand a public apology from the singer.

Taking to his Instagram story, Israel DMW offered an apology on behalf of his boss. He explained that the video was purely intended for entertainment purposes but was unfortunately presented in a manner that caused offense.

