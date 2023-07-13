Netizens has dug out an old post of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels professing her undying love to her former boyfriend, Somadina Adinma.

It could be recalled that years back, the actress who is currently married to Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, was rumored to be Somadina’s lover.

Just recently, Netizens dug out a 2019 post of Regina Daniels professing her love to Somadina Adinma and also promising to stay together.

The post reads;

“There is no other male friend that can take your part in my life. This is true because you have been the best of them since this day. Happy birthday baby”

The post has sparked reactons online.

“Regina was so perfect with Somadina,.. Their kids would have being the finest in Nigeria ” one Victor Ogbu wrote.

Omawumi Pemu wrote: “Even if her name is pelumi that does not mean she will not leave you 😔 I will never leave you can leave you at anytime. I will stand by you don find chair sit down. If you like no get sense

Chiosom Stanley wrote: “Things we say when we feel we have met our last , but it was just the beginning of heart break and amending, truly God’s ways is not our way, his thoughts towards us is different from ours..”

Laylad Mill wrote: “There is no other male friend that can take his part in your life you said. You’re very right, the person that took his place is an ANCESTOR”

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “My marriage failed because I was a good father but a woeful husband” – Jim Iyke