Netizens unearth an old video of Whitemoney promising to win Grammy Awards by this time in 2023 as he comes back to Big Brother’s house with a bag on his head.

Whitemoney, real name Hazel Oyeze Onou, entered the music business after winning the BBNaija season 6 competition.

His supporters were really miffed by this because their love of his cuisine was what drew them to him in the first place. They claimed that he would have done better in the culinary field.

In a 2022 interview with Cool FM, Whitemoney announced the release of various songs, among them “Selense,” and stated that by 2022, he would have secured a Grammy.

Unexpectedly, fans have resorted to social media to make fun of the reality star for being spotted returning to the Big Brother Naija house to vie for the 140 million naira grand prize.

