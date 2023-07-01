Nigerian chef Adeyeye Adeola, also known as Chef Deo, is currently undertaking an extraordinary culinary endeavor in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, following in the footsteps of Hilda Baci.

Chef Deo’s cooking marathon began on June 30, 2023, in the Ile-Oluji Local Government Area of Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on July 6, 2023.

This pursuit comes shortly after another Nigerian chef, Adeparusi Damilola, also known as Chef Dammy, embarked on a 120-hour cook-a-thon in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, pushing the boundaries of culinary endurance.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) is held by Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, who accomplished an impressive time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda prepared over 100 pots of food during her four-day record-breaking attempt, which took place from May 11 to May 15.

The Guinness World Records has officially recognized Hilda Baci’s achievement after conducting a thorough review of the evidence.

If Adeyeye Adeola successfully completes his planned 150-hour cook-a-thon, he will surpass Hilda Baci’s record and establish a new world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Shortly after the event began, a Nigerian named Alakowe took to his social media page to share his reaction.

SEE POST BELOW