A 35-year-old commercial motorcyclist was arrested on Thursday by members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for sodomizing a 15-year-old boy.

The suspect, Peter Nweke, was grabbed while carrying out the wrongdoing at his home, arranged at Willy Splendid Road, Abusoro, in Akure South Legislature of the state.

Nweke’s capture was put forth conceivable by the local area’s planned attempts, as per Daniel Aidamenbor, the NSCDC’s advertising official.

While strutting the suspect at the state central command of the corps, Aidamenbor revealed that inhabitants of the area had for some time noticed Nweke and the teen casualty prior to securing him.

Aidamenbor expressed that the offense contradicted Segment 31(1)(2) of the Ondo Express Kid’s Right Regulation 2007 and Area 3(1)(a)(b)(c) of the Ondo State Savagery Against People Disallowance Regulation 2021.

“He was caught in the act of molesting the child on Thursday, July 6, 2023, but he fled. He stated, “The victim’s uncle apprehended him on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and handed him over to the command.”

The Ondo NSCDC representative expressed that they will charge the suspect in court subsequent to finishing the examination.