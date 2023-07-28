Popular Nigerian skitmaker and artiste Carter Efe has made a promise to his girlfriend, Nuella, that he will marry her.

He made this promise to her in a viral video while saying that only a useless man will leave his girl for another person after showing her to the world.

Carter said God will not allow him to leave her and start showing off another lady on his social media page. In response to his statement, his girlfriend, Nuella said a loud amen.

The popular content creator emphasized that he ‘must marry’ her and he noted that they will not do the TikTok kind of love that does not last long. Towards the ending of the clip, Carter requested a kiss from his babe so that they could show the world the extent of their love for each other.

Reacting…

bigjoe_179 said; Na only today dis boy don talk better thing since when dem born am 😭😭😂😂😂😂😂

dc_damicriz; Both of them don Know say nah play for the same Lagos wey we Dey ??!😂

Watch the video below;