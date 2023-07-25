Former Chicken Republic security guards, Happie Boys, have caused a frenzy on social media after a video surfaced showing them challenging their benefactor, OPM pastor, Apostle Chibuzor.

Recall that the former security guards accused the man of God a few months ago for flying them to Cyprus to suffer and then refusing to support their education.

During the brouhaha, Apostle Chibuzor offered to book a return flight for Happie Boys after they insisted on staying back in Cyprus.

Happie Boys were seen in a new video reigniting their previous feud with the OPM preacher as they hurled insults at him.

In the video, one of the boys can be heard stating, “dem no born you well,” when one of them brought up the idea of returning to Nigeria.

Reacting to the video, Belinda wrote; “Is there something these boys know that we don’t know or they are just unfortun*te ni kowai? I don’t understand.”

Dinero wrote; “Chicken republic manager needs a National apology Omor 😂😂”

Watch the video below;