The Osun Amotekun corps has apprehended two individuals, namely Isaiah Friday Ezekiel, a 41-year-old from Cross Rivers State, and John Apata Koffi, a 60-year-old from Togo.
The security outfit arrested them on Friday for impersonating police personnel and stealing a bag of cement in Eleweran Kajola Village, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the Amotekun Commander, stated in a press release on Saturday that both men were arrested following a complaint lodged by residents in the area regarding the suspects’ activities.
Upon swift action by the Amotekun operatives, the culprits were apprehended after stealing a bag of cement while dressed in police uniforms.
The seized items included police uniforms, a police beret, an iron toy gun, and charms found in their possession.
The suspects have now been handed over to the police for further investigation and interrogation.
