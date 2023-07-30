Popular influencer Abike Halima Raheem better known as Papaya Ex sparks dating rumours as she steps out with her mystery man on a date.

The famous socialite took to her verified Instagram page to share a video which showed series of loved-up moments she recently had with a guy.

Papaya was seen holding a big flower bouquet she received from her man and he was seen tying up her shoes while they were in an elevator.

Another segment of the video shows the influencer and the man taking a mirror selfie, although none of the shots showed the guy’s face clearly enough to be recognized.

See her post below;

Reacting…

iam.fisayo said: “city girl down love o”

pst_og opined: “Twitter Investigators go soon dig this guy out”

dat_amarachi wrote: “Omo trust Nigerians dem go find this guy”

littlemissidk_ stated: “Blogs preparing their caption”

ade__moore025 asked: “Is dat not portable”

yhemo_lee said: “No evidence.”

enioluwaofficial remarked: “My love, you go explain tire. No evidence!”

sulaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa said: “EVIDENCE DON DEY O0.. YOU NO NEED EXPLAIN ANYTHING AGAIN”

ogb_recent asked: “Is that not yemi lee?”