Nigerian man, Godswill Okon who became a father after 13 years of childlessness has given testimony of God’s faithfulness in his life.

Recall that days ago, the news about the man and his wife, Abigail welcoming his first child went viral on the internet.

Sharing beautiful photos of his newborn via his Facebook page, the man revealed that his 13 years of shame and mockery over his childlessness has been wiped off by the birth of his baby girl.

Godswill also recounted how he felt when he held his bundle of joy.

“She just open her eye since after her birth and we looked eye ball to eye ball. E sweet oooo to be a father. We had a father and daughter conversation and at length she smiled at me. And I promised to always teach her the ways of the Lord. I didn’t forget to tell her how priceless she meant to me. That I waiting for 13 good years with shame, pains and mockery from people for not having a child, but today God decided to silence my accusers and feeds them with shame…Jesus you are so good to me

“The journey of thirteen years today…what God can not do hasn’t exist. Thirteen years of waiting, thirteen years of shame, thirteen years mockery, thirteen years of prayers and prophecies. Oh Lord thank you for making my heart glad in place of my shame. Godswill is now a happy father of a baby girl, my princess you are welcome. I waiting for many years to see you. It is well with you already, and as your sweet dad, am saying it’s well with ; you are really coming to possess your possession my baby. The joy of fatherhood has overwhelm my heart. Pls be happy with me my good people, and let all my enemies be fade with more shame, amen. Thank u Jesus.” he wrote.

See his post below:

ALSO READ: “You Are A Beautiful Inspiration, Your Title Is NEVER Lost” Ufuoma Mcdermott Pens A Sweet Note To Former GWR Cook-A-Thon Holder, Lata Tondon