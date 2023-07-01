Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Level Up, has written a heartfelt letter to the show’s organizers just days after calling them out on social media.

Phyna thanked Big Brother Naija for starting a new chapter in her life and assisting her in arriving at and achieving some goals.

She appreciated her housemates, claiming that they made her vulnerable and that the various sides of them she saw made her want to live.

She went on to thank her fans for helping her win the show, saying she can’t thank God enough for blessing her with them.

She wrote, “From the very moment I received my email, I knew a new chapter was about to begin, and that Is my BECOMING.

“Becoming for me isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self, and that’s what @bigbronaija | @multichoice_group platform has given me, and I’m most grateful for that, amongst other things

“I’m grateful for the amazing competitions(Housemates) I had on the show. You all had me on my toes, and you made me vulnerable, the energy, the love, the conversations, the competition, and the fights were also a way of holding on to life, and I loved every bit of it, no hard feelings, we are back in real life, it’s tough enough 🫣 but this also brought about the unknown me, and I wouldn’t have asked for any other to be locked up with.

“Phynation!!! Odogwu Phynation!! You guys are a blessing, I can’t thank God enough for the gift of you, you kept me in there the longest and gave me the win, please also know that Every situation is a gift, and without situations, we would not grow, it’s about it be bumpier, but we will get it.

“It’s not gonna be an easy ride, being in the public eye also comes with challenges but I’m gonna face it all with my full chest.

Who deeeey??”

Phyna’s letter came a few days after she called out the show’s organizers for editing out contents from the reunion show that attacked her character.

She claimed that she was projected to be the bad one because she retaliated when a fellow housemate body shamed her and spoke vile things about her character.