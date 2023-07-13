A physically handicapped Nigerian man is overcome with emotion as his Caucasian wife presents him with a new car as a birthday gift.

A woman’s loving gift to her beloved spouse on his birthday was captured in a viral social media video.

Through a video chat, the woman who identified herself as Dinora Okonkowo expressed her gratitude to her spouse for remaining faithful to her and maintaining their marriage despite her absence from the country.

While accepting delivery of his car and the other stuff that came with it, the overjoyed man was unable to contain his tears of delight as they streamed from his eyes.

“Who am I that my wife loves me this way, a guy with one leg, just one-legged man, Oh God I owe her my life and all the Happiness in life @Lolo Agu (Dinora Okonkwo),” he wrote.