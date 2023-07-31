Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has replied a fan who gave her an unsolicited advice after her husband, Segun Wealth hinted at marital crisis.

Recall that there has been speculations that the entrepreneur runs the household and is the man of the house.

Yesterday, her husband cried out, stating that all is not well with their marriage.

Hours after his post, the mother of three took social media to share new photos of herself.

Reacting to this, a fan took to the comment section of the post to advise Toyin Lawani not to drive her husband away with her feminism.

The lady pleaded with Toyin not to frustrate her husband, who according to her, is a quiet and good man.

“Your husband is a good man man. If you like carry feminism and drive him away. Pls don’t kill that quiet man for person. I wonder the kind shege he is facing in your hand”. The fan wrote.

In response, Toyin slammed the lady with insults.

“Orieloburu”, Toyin wrote.

See their exchange below;

