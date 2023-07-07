The police in Kano State have apprehended three individuals suspected of ATM card fraud.
The arrest was made following a report received by the police from a resident of Kofar Ruwa Quarters in Kano, who stated that her ATM card was deceitfully swapped at a bank on Murtala Muhammed Way.
According to DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the command’s spokesperson, a team of detectives immediately initiated an investigation based on the report.
As a result, Mu’azzam Sabo, aged 25 and residing in Yakasai Quarters; Auwal Nasiru, aged 27 and residing in Tudun Maliki Quarters; and Auwal Sueiman, aged 25 and residing in Medile Hamdala Quarters, were arrested in connection with the case.
At present, the matter remains under investigation by the police.
