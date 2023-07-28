The Nigeria Police have expressed strong disapproval of the way former Naval officer and skit maker, Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, portrayed the police uniform in his comedy skits.

In two recent skits posted on his social media handles on July 20 and 24, 2023, the police claim that Cute Abiola depicted the force in a derogatory and disrespectful manner.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the skits violated Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

He stated that Cute Abiola will be investigated and may face prosecution for his deliberate actions, as the police had previously warned skit makers and filmmakers against disrespecting their uniform or accoutrements.

Adejobi urged Nigerians to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid actions that could undermine public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Cute Abiola, who resigned from the Nigerian Navy in November of the previous year to pursue a career in comedy, had earlier attributed his discipline and success to his experience in the Navy.