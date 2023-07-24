On July 24, 2023, a well-known native doctor from Anambra State, who goes by the name Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, was kidnapped from his hotel in Oba community.

The incident occurred during the night, and sadly, two of his personal aides were killed in the process.Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki is considered one of the most powerful witch doctors in Anambra and is also reputed to be the richest in the state.

He gained significant attention when he built and launched two of the largest hotels in Oba, the hometown of popular businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, known as Obi Cubana.

The ease with which he was abducted has raised questions about his rumored strength, as many people used to visit his mansion seeking anti-bullet charms and other money rituals. The native doctor had also openly boasted about his immense power on several occasions.

Police authorities in the state have confirmed the kidnapping, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered operatives to intensify efforts to rescue him and apprehend the abductors.