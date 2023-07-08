Popular controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha insinuates the dying fame of the 2020 BBNaija winner, Laycon while calling him a no-hit singer.

It would be recalled that the singer became popular following his participation on the reality show after which he released his musical album.

Three years have passed since the singer’s exit from BBNaija as the winner and his music career seems to be receding.

In a post via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, Daniel Regha called out Laycon for losing his touch with fame and his music career. He further blamed his decline on releasing his album before sustainable fame.



“Laycon is a promising upcomer, but it’s not by “Awa fierce” or online hype, he should’ve built his presence as a musician before dropping an album. He has no hit single, his 2021 projects underperformed & his popularity has faded since after BBN. Best wishes though. No offense,” he wrote.