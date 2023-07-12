Nigerian singer Portable has reportedly escaped a severe car accident involving his brand-new G-Wagon.

A video circulating on social media shows the extensive damage to the front portion of the G-Wagon, which is beyond recognition.

In the video, Portable, who survived the horrific accident, can be heard narrating how the incident occurred earlier in the day. He explains that he was driving in the rain when the crash happened.

Despite the unfortunate event, he remains optimistic and shares his belief that his music career will bring him significant financial success, enabling him to buy another car ten times more expensive than the one he crashed and even a private jet.

Fans have expressed their shock at the condition of the G-Wagon and are grateful for Portable’s safety.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;