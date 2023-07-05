A distressing incident occurred in Enugu State where a group of unidentified gunmen brutally flogged primary school pupils and their teachers, as captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The terrified pupils, who had gathered to write their Common Entrance Examination, were seen crying and pleading with the unknown gang.

The incident took place in one of the primary schools in Enugu West senatorial district, according to the voice of one of the gunmen in the video.

The outlawed group can be heard questioning the pupils, asking why they had come out on a day designated for a sit-at-home protest.

They emphasized the importance of obeying the rules of Biafra and warned the pupils not to violate the government’s directives again.

The pupils, amidst tears, promised that they would not come out again if instructed to stay home.