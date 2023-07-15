Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga Paperboi, a Nigerian rapper, has revealed how he plans to win a Headies Award despite not being nominated in the 2023 edition.

This comes after the Warri-based artist chastised the organizers for snubbing him year after year by failing to include his name on the list of nominees.

Erigga took to his Twitter page on Saturday, and gave a hint that he will use traditional method to secure an award plaque for himself. He shared a photo of two actors who often play the role of native doctors in movies and said thatis how he will be attending the award show.

The Hip Hip artiste expressed optimism that he will go him as the winner of the Best Rap Album category with his latest project ‘The Lost Boy.’

The ‘Welcome To Warri’ crooner captioned the image; “How I’m pulling up to the headies to collect my best rap album 🧳🤝 the lost boy”

How I’m pulling up to the headies to collect my best rap album 🧳🤝 the lost boy pic.twitter.com/laaX0GSPTA — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊.eth 🐐 (@erigganewmoney) July 14, 2023