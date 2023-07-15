Nollywood veteran actress, Georgina Onuoha, has penned down a touching message as she celebrates the 6th birthday of Yul and May Edochie’s son, Zane.

In her birthday message to the 6-year-old, the actress prayed that God raises an army of angels to protect and watch over him.

In her words;

Happy birthday Sonshine Master Z Edochie. You are loved Son.

Continue to grow in God’s love and protection. God will raise an army of angels to watch over you. You will be a blessing to your family and our world.

Your name shall be heralded by generations for greatness.

“Your greatness and blessings shall surpass that of your father and your forefathers. You will be synonymous to goodness, kindness, love and empathy.

Every evil gathering about you that is not of the lord will be destroyed and scattered in God’s mighty name.

You are marked for long life and great health.

“You will triumph where others fail.

Where people meet disappointment, you will meet appointments. God will cause Strangers to bless you. You will continue to find favor in the sight of God and man. Have a wonderful celebration child🎉🎂🎊❤️🎁. Congratulations @mayyuledochie. May God bless you and your household 🙏🏻❤️.”

