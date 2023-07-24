Bamike Olowunmi, popularly known as BamBam, revealed that she participated in Big Brother Naija 2018 to advance her acting career.

In a recent interview with TVC, the ex-BBNaija Season 3 housemate stated that she was tired of going to movie auditions and not getting roles.

According to Bambam, after several failed casting trials, she decided to take advantage of the publicity of the Big Brother platform provides to get her acting career off the ground.

The mother-of-two said she always wanted to be a fillmmaker but since she graduated from film school, it was very difficult for she and her friends to land acting gigs.

The reality TV star, however said that after she left the Big Brother show, her career skyrocketed.

BamBam said; “I have always wanted to be in filmmaking, so I made the decision to audition for Big Brother [Naija] so I would be seen. Because after I graduated from film school, the hustle was real. I remember myself and my colleagues going to auditions, and it was just a waste of time, strength, and money.

“Sometimes, we do waka pass [minor roles], they [producers] go give you N5k. And I left Abuja [to Lagos to pursue my movie career]. I was actually comfortable in Abuja, where I was. I had a 9-to-5 job. I had a car, a dog, and a cat.”