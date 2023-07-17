Nollywood actress and producer Olayinka Solomon Mabinu Ori popularly known as Ogo Mushin, has penned a special appreciation note to her colleagues, Adeniyi Johnson and Muyiwa Ademola.

The Yoruba movie star is overwhelmed with love following the success of her movie screening, “Remmy Razor” which had veterans and fast-rising actors in attendance.

On her Instagram page, the mother of two appreciates God for the success of her private movie screening, stating it’s the mercy of God that made it successful.

She wrote, “You are the artist to your life. Don’t give the paint to anyone else.

I want to thank Almighty Allah for the success of my private movie screening, Remmy Razor ( R R)…Yah Allah, I will forever be grateful because Anumorigba.

To my darling and supportive husband @olasunkanmi_mabinuori thank you so much for your love,and understanding always, thank you for loving my work, thanks for you prayers and cashgift.

Saying thank you @authenticmuy is not enough I pray I would be able to pay you back for you kindhearted I love you so much sir.

Baba ibeji , Baba oko mi @adeniyijohnson you love is Topnotch and your support always thanks sir modupe

Thanks to everyone that came modupe oooo am grateful am still coming back with an epistle.