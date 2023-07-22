In Barcelona, Esplugues de Llobregat, a Spanish judge has ordered a second investigation into Shakira for alleged tax fraud.

The judge, Marco Jesús Juberías, claims that Shakira’s stay in Spain for more than 200 days between 2012 and 2014 makes her liable for $16.2 million in unpaid taxes in the country.

According to Judge Juberías, Shakira’s financial advisor used offshore bank accounts to conceal her sources of income over the years.

In response, Shakira’s legal team maintains her innocence and expresses confidence in a favorable resolution to her tax affairs.

They assert that during the mentioned period, the 46-year-old Colombian singer’s primary residence was in the Bahamas, and she was frequently touring internationally.

Despite her arguments, the judge ruled that there is sufficient evidence of criminality to proceed with a trial on charges of tax fraud against Shakira.