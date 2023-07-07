A content creator identified as Mazi Jude Pondis has thrown shade at Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie as he showers praises on his colleague, Ruth Kadiri for keeping her marriage off social media.

Taking to his Facebook page, the social media influencer revealed that the actress is happily married with two kids but till date, nobody knows what her husband looks like.

According to him, she kept her marriage private because she knows that her family is not for public.

Mazi Jude added that this has not stopped Ruth Kadiri from achieving her dreams.

Writing further, the influencer threw shade at Yul Edochie for embarrassing his family in public by getting married to his side chic without his wife’s consent.

Mazi Jude pointed out that while Ruth Kadiri choose decency over Drama, Yul is living dramatic life all in the name of ‘I’m a celebrity’.

In his words;

“Actress Ruth Kadiri Ezerika is happily married with two kids but till date nobody knows what the husband looks like because their family is not for the public and the man hasn’t stopped her from achieving her dreams.

I keep telling people, being a celebrity does not mean you will be promiscuous, some people will be using ‘celebrity’ to be impregnating women upandown, marrying 2nd wives without consent from their first wife, living dramatic life all in the name of ‘I’m a celebrity’.

Till now nobody has been able to prove what Ruth’s husband looks like, being a celebrity should be about your brand alone, it shouldn’t affect your family or personal life negatively. I love celebrities who chose decency over drama. Make una no dey make to be celebrity dey tire person.”

See his post below:



