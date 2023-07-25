Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has discussed the lady who she recently arrested over defamation of character.

Recall that the actress arrested the lady after she accused her of being a “professional pimp” who connects young girls with influential politicians for financial gains.

Speaking in a live interview Daddy Freeze, Eniola Badmus stated that she is a kind of person who hardly share many things about herself online and someone who barely reply critics.

According to her, she can only reply her critics if They are Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu.

However, she had to take action because the lady leveled a heavy allegation against her.

“Daddy Freeze, the thing is, I know myself not to be the type that puts many things on social media but for this girl’s case, I will make sure she goes down. On social media, I barely reply people no matter what they say about me. I won’t reply you (on social media) if you are not Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Jagaban (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) or his son; Seyi Tinubu. I can’t just reply you.” she said.

Speaking further, the actress said;

“I am this kind of person that does not get angry easily. People expect me to respond to what they say about me on social media but the fact is that I don’t have so much time to reply a whole lot of people. If I am not on the stage, I will be busy with my numerous businesses.”

Lastly, Eniola Badmus revealed that the lady who defamed her must go to court.

She said, “As for that girl, I realized she is working for some people because she already said they paid her to defame me. She even went as far as saying I had sexual relations with all kinds of politicians. That is extreme so I won’t take it lightly. She must go to court and provide evidences to back her claims.”

ALSO READ: Why I turned my back on my biological mother – James Brown opens up (Video)