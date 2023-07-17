A Nigerian lady stunned internet users as she shares a rare video of veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham.

In the video, the A-list actress is seen rushing to get food at a fast-food restaurant that is crowded.

The actress caught the lady filming her at one point in the video, but she continued her mission to get food and leave there.

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many wondering why she wasn’t putting on slippers.

However, others commended the actress over her simple lifestyle despite being a well-known actress.

Watch the video below:

@asunmonuopeyemi29 reacted: “You see this woman and eni leave good eating for them 😂😂😂.”

@deroyalclothing wrote: “At some point she noticed that you’re videoing her but wetin concern our own mummy ire 🥰.”

@estherogbimi said: “She was like “this one Dey video me Nii,na the food concern me oo”😂😂shes so lovely mehhn.”

@honeysweetner01 reacted: “He be like Mum ire love Amala too much oo 😂 because me self don meet her for one Amala joint for osogbo here and do a lot of video with her 🥰❤️.”

@therealarike02 added: “Between this Woman and eni I never who dey chop pass they need competition 😭😹.”