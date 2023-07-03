Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi breaks the silence on his relationship with a junior colleague, Bimpe Oyebade, also known as Mo Bimpe amidst claim of sex for roles.

The actor expressed his frustration over being wrongly judged about his issues with Mo Bimpe, whom he claimed that he mentored.

According to Yomi, they met for the first time in 2016 when he was about to start shooting his film. At that time, Bimpe, who was a youth corps member, expressed interest in acting and he offered her a role.

Yomi Fabiyi repeatedly stressed that there was no sexual relationship between him and Mo Bimpe, stating that he solely trained her in the Nollywood profession.

He added that after the project was concluded at the movie set, Mo Bimpe said her goodbyes and left with another actor other than Yomi who brought her.

Yomi Fabiyi further added that he never set eyes on Mo Bimpe until 2019 after which she reached out to him for her own movie. However, he found out she rounded up all his crew behind his back for the movie which was a slap on his face.

He concluded by stating the actress used him to attain stardom and tried to spoil his name in the process while affirming that he never demanded sex for roles.

Watch the video below;