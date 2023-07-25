MC Walter, a Nigerian, has successfully completed a 130-hour entertainment marathon in Abakaliki.

The ambitious event, held with the goal of setting a new Guinness World Record, saw MC Walter entertain fans and spectators nonstop for five days.

The marathon, which took place in Abakaliki, saw many memorable moments, including a heartwarming marriage proposal, which added an extra layer of emotion to the already exhilarating atmosphere.

In an earlier interview, MC Walter expressed his intent to make history by setting a new Guinness World Record.

True to his words, he tirelessly kept the crowd entertained throughout the event, showcasing his exceptional talent and captivating the audience with a variety of performances.

After completing the monumental task, MC Walter shared his feelings about the journey.

He described it as “difficult, hellish, exhausting, and tiring,” yet he and his team kept their heads high throughout the entire ordeal.

In his words;

“It was difficult, hellish, exhausting and tiring, but our heads were up.”

Regarding the potential Guinness World Record, MC Walter expressed his optimism about the outcome.

He revealed that he is currently in the process of submitting the necessary evidence to the Guinness World Records and hopes to have it completed by Tuesday.

When asked about the success of the event and whether it met his initial expectations.

MC Walter said;

“It was a prayer answered, but a complete answer to the prayer will come after submitting my evidence, and by God’s grace, I get the certificate from GWR. The attempt is the first step. The second step is now, which is submitting and reviewing the attempt evidence. I got 100% physical support from my family, friends, and fans, and my state was 100% with me.”