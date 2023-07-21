A photo of popular Nigerian comedian Bovi‘s international passport showing his real date of birth has sparked reactions on social media.

The photo was shared by the comedian via his verified Instagram page as he reminisced about life while revealing that it was his first international passport.

Netizens have reacted to the post with many saying fact that he had an international passport at a young age. Others noted that they thought the actor was still in his 30s.

Cyndiajelly said: “Omo. Daddy you don old oo. God. Was actually thinking you will be around 34 or 35.”

Rbu_empire wrote: “No be today you don de stubborn, see your infant picture as you de bone.”

Amamaun said: “This is called showing too much details about yourself.”

Kelvin007.megax commented: “That means you did not just school in Benin you were born here.”

@jeromeee noted: “So this man don old. I think say na 30s he still dey.”

Thetalkartiste stated: “Na him be say your papa no poor na which one una go dey tell us poverty jokes upandan?”

Myfeto added: “And we go dey talk about trenches hustling, Bovi go come still raise hand up?”

Glazedlens stated: “Tell me you are an ajebo without saying you are an ajebo.”

Idemu_d.williams reacted: “Them born bros with Golden spoon.”

See the photo below: