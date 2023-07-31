Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is set to bless 3 amputees with prosthetic legs.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared a video of the men dancing despite their disability.

In her caption, Tonto Dikeh revealed her interest to help 3 amputees get back on their feet with prosthetic legs.

She wrote;

“I watched 3 videos last night.

This was one of it and something spoke in me to do more.

Don’t know what did.

But I would love to buy these 3 beautiful gentlemen a prosthetic leg for each of them.

If they are willing to receive..@officialthetontodikehfoundation is ready for positive change.

Please help me look for them.

They can reach me at Talktonto@gmail.com or through my management @wynerzmanagement or MY SON @henrysklue.

Thanks and happy Sunday”.

See her post below:

