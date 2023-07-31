Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is set to bless 3 amputees with prosthetic legs.
Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared a video of the men dancing despite their disability.
In her caption, Tonto Dikeh revealed her interest to help 3 amputees get back on their feet with prosthetic legs.
She wrote;
“I watched 3 videos last night.
This was one of it and something spoke in me to do more.
Don’t know what did.
But I would love to buy these 3 beautiful gentlemen a prosthetic leg for each of them.
If they are willing to receive..@officialthetontodikehfoundation is ready for positive change.
Please help me look for them.
They can reach me at Talktonto@gmail.com or through my management @wynerzmanagement or MY SON @henrysklue.
Thanks and happy Sunday”.
See her post below:
ALSO READ: Davido donates $10k to hotel staff, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary for returning misplaced $70,000 to a customer
Discussion about this post