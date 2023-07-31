Controversial Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has taken to social media to express his annoyance with a neighborhood church located in Lagos’ Ajah district.

The US-based Nigerian rapper, who is fondly referred to by his followers as “Akpi,” slammed the church for upsetting his tranquil atmosphere and causing a commotion.

Speed Darlington expressed his anger with the church’s constant loudness in a video that he posted on his Instagram page.

In his words;

“See this church wey no dey let me sleep, starting from over there, only five people got a car in this church…Christianity wey person don de attend for decades, only five people got a car. Everyday noise. All that prayer na leg dem dey use to the church.”

