Gunmen, believed to be bandits operating in Zamfara State, have abducted a nursing mother and her 14-year-old son in Saminaka, a community along Gusau-Sokoto road in Gusau, the State capital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, shortly after the naming ceremony of the couple’s one-month-old baby, who was spared by the abductors.

According to an eyewitness, the armed bandits forcibly entered the victims’ residence by breaking the wall.

They inquired about the husband, but as he was not present, they abducted the wife and her eldest son and took them to an undisclosed location.

The husband of the victim is reported to be a Lecturer at the Federal College of Technology, FCET Gusau.

This abduction comes just two days after the abduction of four female students from Zamfara State College of Arts and Science. The kidnappers had released a video of the hostages and threatened to marry them off if a ransom of twelve million Naira was not paid within a week.

As of the time of reporting, efforts to reach the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Yazid Abubakar, were unsuccessful.