BBNaija All Stars housemates, Pere and Venita got into a furious disagreement over food.

Their drama had started when Venita was pounding yam in the kitchen. But Pere had to use the kitchen to prepare something else.

Venita trashed Pere while shouting at the top of her lungs, reminding him that they are not friends and that he was not a contestant in the BBNaija “Pepper Dem” edition at the time.

Housemates quickly stepped in to separate the two housemates from tearing off at each other which would only cause the two housemates to be disqualified from the show.

Watch the video below:

Recall that Alex and Cee C had earlier had their first fight in Biggie’s house this season.