Recently, veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva talked openly about the challenges her marriage has been through as her husband Olu Jacobs fights dementia.

Silva talked openly about their marriage’s impact on the sickness in an interview with media personality and actress Nancy Isime.

Silva praised her husband as a fantastic husband and parent who carried out his duties without fail.

She reflected on their early years together, highlighting the fact that Jacobs was not only her best friend but also her entire life before they got married. But their relationship has undergone substantial adjustments as a result of his illness’s course.

Silva expressed, “It has not been easy… There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.”

“But the thing is this when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.”

