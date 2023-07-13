A Nigerian nurse has stated that the way a man treats his wife while he’s still healthy would determine how she would treat him if he eventually falls sick.

According to the man who posited this on his Twitter page, men should treat their wives better because they’re the true life partner they have.

He noted that not even the man’s kids would be willing to stay as long as a wife who has been well treated by her husband would stay.

He wrote:

“Dear Men!!!

After almost 2 years of working as a nurse in a male ward, I can tell you 2 things I’ve observed.

1, As a married man, the only person who’s going to be by your bedside when you are sick is your wife. I repeat, your wife.

On rare occasions, your kids will be there. For a while though. Only your wife can leave whatever she’s doing to be with you.

Your siblings may come and go, your friends may visit, but she is the only one who will wholeheartedly stay with you throughout youyour ordeal.

The way you treated your wife when you were healthy always shows in the way she will treat you when you are sick.

I’ve seen this pattern play out daily. You see those wives who are being treated well doing everything they can to make their husbands get well.

They disturb the health care practitioners, they cry, they rake, they go above and beyond to make their husbands get better.

Well, the reverse is the case with the abused wife. Her laissez faire attitude will be topnotch. You will sleep and wake up in your poo. You’ll starve.

She’s just staying there for staying sake. Some will leave you in the the hospital for like 2 or 3 days before returning from wherever they went to unwind.

You will report to your people, they’ll yell on the phone and still nothing will happen…”

See post below: