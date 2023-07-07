Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, continues to criticize white garment churches, asserting that their practices are rooted in evil.

In the past, Pastor Ibiyeomie had made allegations against these churches, accusing them of employing black magic. However, he faced backlash and was given a 14-day ultimatum to apologize.

Despite the pressure, Pastor Ibiyeomie has remained firm in his stance and refused to comply with the demands of the white garment churches.

He maintains that his claims are valid and that his former membership in one of these churches gives him firsthand knowledge of their practices.

According to Pastor Ibiyeomie, the white garment churches are resentful towards him because he is exposing what he considers their “wickedness.”

He criticizes their practices, emphasizing that they are based on deceit and evil. He believes that such practices tarnish the reputation of Christianity, a religion that should be revered.

