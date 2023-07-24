Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ ex-housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has finally opened up about her reason for not joining the All-stars edition.

In her Twitter conversation with popular media personality Toke Makinwa and Mike Edwards, the former housemate revealed what happened between herself and BBNaija management.

She claimed that they refused to pay her what she requested for to appear on the show, stating that her price had already gone up than the usual.

In her words: “Dem no won pay money nau! Price went up”, she wrote.

The All-stars season, which will run for 70 days until October 1, will see the winner walk away with grand prize of N120 million.

It features several former Big Brother Naija housemates across six seasons.