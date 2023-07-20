Nigerian singer, Davido has disbursed over two hundred million naira to orphanages across Nigeria.

The good news was shared by the singer in a statement shared on his Instagram page.

According to the statement, Davido ‘s foundation, David Adeleke Foundation, disbursed two hundred and thirty seven million naira (237, 000,000) to several Orphanages in Nigeria.

While sharing the statement, OBO revealed that the tradition of giving back to the less privileged started a few years ago on his birthday.

Appreciating those who donated the money, the music star revealed that with their help, his foundation is changing lives.

The singer restated that people rise by lifting others.

He wrote;

“I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generosity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “They think I don’t understand the language” – Lady in tears as she hears women at nail salon call her ‘charcoal,’ vows never to return (Video)