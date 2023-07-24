Christy O, an ex-BBNaija housemate, expressed surprise to see some of her colleagues who vowed never to return to the BBN show wearing the shiniest dress to the new edition.

The brand influencer took to Twitter to react after the latest season of the show, which featured some of the show’s most well-known stars from previous seasons, premiered on Sunday.

Christy O expressed her amusement at seeing the same people who had vowed never to return to BBNaija due to its toxicity.

But these same people returned and even wore the shiniest dresses to the event.

She tweeted…

“It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for BigBrother. The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress . Believe celebrities at your own risk .

#BBNaijaAllStars”