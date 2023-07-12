Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, also known as Erigga, has tackled Headies Award organisers after he failed to make the list of nominees for the 2023 edition.

The organizers of Nigeria’s most prestigious music award released the full list of nominees for the 16th edition of the Headies award early Wednesday, July 12.

The nomination process which started on May 22 and ended on Friday, June 16, 2023. It covers awards for musical acts and songs that were released between January 2022 and March 2023.

Burna Boy received the most nominations with an impressive total of 11, while his counterpart Davido was nominated in 5 categories.

Erigga took to his Twitter account to speak after he was snubbed and he said that is the reason he boycotts the event. According to Paper Boi, the Headies Awards failed disrespects the south-south too much and it failure to recognise musicians from the region was something he could not tolerate.

He shared a poster of his 2019 EP, The Erigma II and noted that he’s been boycotting the Headies award since that time.

“Na from here I don take boycott all these fuckers (headies) the disrespect was too much for the south south to take …. If you don’t like us and not going to respect our craft then it’s fxck you and everything u represent that’s it,” Erigga tweeted.

Checkout his post: