Popular Nigerian nightlife king, actor, and media personality, Oluwaferanmi Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemo Lee, has lamented over the hardship caused by the ever-rising cost of fuel among citizens.

Recall that following the removal of subsidy, the pump price of petrol increased to N568 and has now reached N617 per litre.

The outspoken nightlife king took to his official Instagram page to share his surprise at how few automobiles were on the roads.

He went on to calculate how much he would spend on gasoline each month and advise people to relocate to Cotonou.

“Country don brutal, even the rich are crying”, Yhemolee said.

It would recalled that recently skitmaker and content creator Ashmusy complained about the rising cost of fuel in the country.

Taking to her Instagram page she said;

“I just bought fuel of 1.2m for my car, and it’s still half tank 😩 Somebody save me 😭😭 daddy please 🙏🏿,”