American music superstar, Selena Gomez, recently expressed her fondness and admiration for Nigerian music sensation, Rema in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Gomez praises Rema with profoundly impacting her life by inviting her to collaborate on one of the most monumental songs in the world.

In her message, the superstar musician extended her gratitude to Rema and acknowledged that her affection for him is eternal.

In her words:

“This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema”

Selena Gomez, a notable figure in the entertainment industry, has garnered fame for her roles in both television and film, as well as for her successful music career.