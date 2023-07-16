A video of popular singer Davido’s lookalike dancing to ‘Unavailable’ has sparked hilarious reactions.

The unidentified man, who bore a striking resemblance to the Afrobeats singer, set tongues wagging.

In the video, he can be seen dancing to Davido’s hit song while occasionally sticking out his tongue in imitation of how OBO usually does.

Watch the video below:

In reactions, xxiiimemxci commented: “this one is Daavi”

iyam_gyan wrote: “Davidon’t”

_notkaren wrote: “Someone said Davidont

bigmoedc wrote: “This one is available… all the time”

akuapapabi64 wrote: “Pulling his tongue out every second”

frankrichboy wrote: “This is the type you pronounce 13 Dahveedoh.”

edmund_kaitoo wrote: “This Davido for see dentist”

louie_xv wrote: “This guy’s not giving Assurance at all”

_neerod_xx wrote: “Abeg Davido never pull tongue like this.”

yesghanaonline asked: “What’s wrong with his tongue”