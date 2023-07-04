Johnny Drille, a talented singer, breaks his silence after news of his secret marriage made headlines.

The sonorous Afropop singer appeared to have broken the hearts of many young female fans who had him as a crush.

Don Jazzy, a music executive, broke the news of his marriage on social media, sharing photos of the singer with his new wife.

Don Jazzy had congratulated johnny Drille on leaving bachelor while also wishing him and his newly wed wife a happy union.

Johnny Drille who broke his silence on social media shared a video montage showing beautiful moments with his wife.

Johnny Drille noted that the video depicts parts of himself that he had never showed to the public before.

He noted that the scenes from the clip shows the best parts from his life.

The singer wrote:

“I’m grateful for you all who share in my world, this part of me I’ve never shared before until now. THE VERY BEST PART.

You complete me @rimouune, thank you for loving me”.

See the post below: